OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, March 21, NBC premiered its eight-week entertainment special, the American Song Contest. Eleven states were represented during the premiere. Now it’s time for the next group of artists, including the representative from Kansas.

During the premiere, the following artists took the stage for the first round of qualifiers:

Rhode Island’s representative, Hueston (Courtesy: NBC)

At the end of the show, a professional jury selects one artist or band to immediately move on to the semifinals. From this group, Rhode Island’s Hueston was chosen to advance.

On Monday, March 28, from 7-9 p.m., we will see eleven more artists perform in the second round of qualifiers. This includes our representative from Kansas, 27-year-old Broderick Jones.

American Song Contest representative, Broderick Jones. Courtesy: Broderick Jones.

According to the American Song Contest, Jones is a singer and songwriter from Olathe, Kansas, known for his “smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances.” He has put his own “spotlight on the city,” racking up over 35 million streams without help from anyone else. His dream is to become the biggest artist from Kansas. Jones believes that if he can make it from here, anyone can.

KSN reached out to Jones to ask him how he’s feeling about his upcoming performance:

“I’m feeling really good! Super excited to be a part of something that’s so much bigger than me. And show the world what comes from the middle of the map! I’d like to thank my mom. The people of my city! Crvv. He saw potential in me and allowed me to be myself, and never asked a thing. My friends who just continue to believe in me and never judge me for doing things not ‘The right way,’ I’m forever indebted! And the last thing I’d like to say is if you’re just now tuning in, stay tuned in! ‘Cause, we’re just getting started. Broderick Jones, don’t forget the name!”

Keep up with Jones by following him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or TikTok. To find out where you can listen to his music, click here.

The other 10 artists who will be taking the stage on Monday:

Kentucky — Jordan Smith Maine- King Kyote Montana- Jonah Prill Nebraska — Jocelyn New York — ENISA North Dakota — Chloe Fredericks Ohio — Macy Gray & The California Jet Club Oregon- courtship. U.S. Virgin Islands — Cruz Rock Virginia — Almira Zaky

What is the American Song Contest?

American Song Contest hosts: Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg (Courtesy: Chris Haston/Dave Bjerke/NBC) NBC’s American Song Contest is an eight-week live entertainment event hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg that airs on Monday nights. The contest hosts 56 up-and-coming artists from each state and U.S. territory to compete for the best original hit song. The live competition consists of three rounds: the qualifiers, semifinals, and grand final. The qualifying rounds take place in the first five episodes. During each round, eleven or twelve acts will perform. At the end of the night, one artist or band will be chosen in-house by professional judges to immediately move on to the semifinals. Viewers will then be able to “vote” for their favorite act from that group until the following Wednesday. The online voting system allows each act to receive up to 10 votes, much like a ranking system. The artists chosen by fans to advance to the semifinals will be announced at the top of the live show the following week. Atlantic Records is serving as the exclusive music partner for the competition for the American Song Contest and will release the original songs every week at 10 p.m. CST.

Visit the American Song Contest’s website to learn more about the contest, the artists, and/or watch the premiere.