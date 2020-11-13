‘The Blacklist’ returns

Entertainment

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

It took some animated improvisation to wrap up a COVID-19 shortened season of “The Blacklist” last spring.

“I was grateful we were able to get one more show…give them something a little different too,” says Harry Lennix, who plays Harold Cooper on the show.

Now, the Blacklist task force has reassembled for tonight’s premiere, and Elizabeth Keen has secretly taken sides with her mom, Katarina, in order to take down Red Reddington.

That sets the stage for an action-packed season. 

You can see “The Blacklist” starting at 7 p.m. on KSN.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories