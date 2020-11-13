‘The Blacklist’ returns

It took some animated improvisation to wrap up a COVID-19 shortened season of “The Blacklist” last spring.

“I was grateful we were able to get one more show…give them something a little different too,” says Harry Lennix, who plays Harold Cooper on the show.

Now, the Blacklist task force has reassembled for tonight’s premiere, and Elizabeth Keen has secretly taken sides with her mom, Katarina, in order to take down Red Reddington.

That sets the stage for an action-packed season.

You can see “The Blacklist” starting at 7 p.m. on KSN.