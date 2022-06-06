WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Canine Stars will be performing a stunt dog show in Wichita from Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19.

The show will take place on Exploration Place’s Festival Plaza, with gated entry.

The stunt dog show will feature dock diving, freestyle frisbee disc dogs, agility, and high jumping by a team of adopted dogs. The show aims to promote pet adoption.

(Courtesy: Exploration Place)

The Canine Stars performed in the season premiere of America’s Got Talent on June 1, 2022. They made it to the live shows, where they performed live on NBC in August of 2021.

The Canine Stars dog stunt show schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 16 — 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Friday, June 17 — 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 — 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 — 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Ticket pricing for the show is as follows:

Seniors (65+) — $7

Adults (12-64) — $8

Youth (3-11) — $7

Child (2 and under, if sitting on an adult lap) — free

Members (all ages, 3+) — $6

To buy tickets, click here.

Museum admission is not included in The Canine Stars ticket prices, but with the Sunflower Summer program, you can get free admission.

For more information, visit Exploration Place’s website.