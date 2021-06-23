The Crown and Orpheum ‘Come Together’ for a Beatles Revue this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to fire damage from a lightning strike at Crown Uptown Theatre, The Orpheum is hosting the last two performances of “Come Together: A Beatles Revue” this weekend.

The Orpheum said that it is, “an honor to be able to help out our fellow historic theatre.”

“Come Together: A Beatles Revue” features six vocalists backed by a seven-piece band, performing 40 of the greatest Beatles hits.

Tickets are $26 for an adult and $12 for students. Tickets are $30 at the door. The shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For tickets, click here.

