The final auditions air tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’

“America’s Got Talent” wraps up its auditions tonight.

COVID-19 forced the show to go without an audience for some of the auditions.

That made things difficult for some hopeful comedians.

“You go out on stage and you’re measured by what kind of laughter you get, and when nobody’s there it’s tough,” says judge Howie Mandel.

For one singer whose audition is interrupted by Simon Cowell, there was no cheering crowd to help rally support.

“I know some people watch it and go, ‘That’s hard on the person,’ but it’s actually wonderful,” Mandel says. “He’ll only stop people he thinks it’s worth trying something else with.”

After two days, COVID-19 concerns forced AGT to shut down completely.

By mid-April the show resumed briefly for some final at-home auditions.

