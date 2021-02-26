The Golden Globes go bi-coastal

Hollywood’s award season gets underway in earnest Sunday night with the Golden Globes, honoring the year’s best in TV and movies.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as co-hosts, but for a pandemic-impacted event that will be a bit different from years past.

Because of the pandemic, Fey’s going to be hosting part of the show from the Rainbow Room atop New York’s Rockefeller Center, while Amy Poehler will be co-hosting from California at the Globes’ usual home, inside the Beverly Hilton.

Some big names will still be on hand in person to announce the night’s winners, but the honors will be accepted remotely.

“You know, it’s hopefully going to be fun live TV, because you’re going to be watching us figuring out how to do it, and if we should be doing it,” Fey says.



The Golden Globes will air Sunday night on NBC, starting with a preview show at 6 p.m., followed by the awards themselves at 7 p.m.