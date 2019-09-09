‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ debuts

Kelly Clarkson admits she loves to talk, but doing it as host of her own talk show was something she had to think about.

“I grew up watching Oprah, and crying with her and being inspired by her guests and all that so, I had a high bar,” she says.

Then again, Oprah never opened every show with a song, the way Clarkson will.

Clarkson and her producers hope a mix of celebrity guests and lots of audience interaction will provide an inclusive mix.

“You like to be happy, you like to be healthy, you like to have fun, you like music. Like to have a good hang. That’s my show,” Clarkson says.

You can watch Kelly at 3 p.m. weekdays on KSN.

