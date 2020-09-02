‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 hits Disney+ on Oct. 30

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A date has been set for the return of Baby Yoda. Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” will begin on Disney+ on Oct. 30.

No other details have been released yet, including if Disney+ will follow last season’s pattern of releasing a new episode every week or release the entire season at once.

The show received 15 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Drama Series.

If you’re looking to fill the time before Oct. 30, the docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” continues to stream on Disney+.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories