‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 hits Disney+ on Oct. 30

A date has been set for the return of Baby Yoda. Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” will begin on Disney+ on Oct. 30.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

No other details have been released yet, including if Disney+ will follow last season’s pattern of releasing a new episode every week or release the entire season at once.

The show received 15 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Drama Series.

If you’re looking to fill the time before Oct. 30, the docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” continues to stream on Disney+.

