‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer released

Here’s your first look at Baby Yoda in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian”:
The trailer was released Tuesday morning. Season 2 of the show will begin on Disney+ on Oct. 30.
No other details have been released yet, including if Disney+ will follow last season’s pattern of releasing a new episode every week or release the entire season at once.
The show received 15 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Drama Series.
If you’re looking to fill the time before Oct. 30, the docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” continues to stream on Disney+.
LATEST STORIES:
- Did you see it? Facebook giving you up-to-date climate change info on your page
- Walmart+ launches Tuesday with free 15-day trial
- Mahomes says proposing to his girlfriend was more nerve-racking than 4th quarter of Superbowl
- Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact
- Trial delayed again for suspect in death of football player