WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just in time for Halloween, the Orpheum Theatre is bringing back the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” There will only be two showings, and they are on the same night — Friday, Oct. 27.

The 8 p.m. showing is for all ages, but parental discretion is advised. There is also a screening at midnight that is only for people 21 and older.

The Orpheum describes the movie as “a screamingly funny, sinfully twisted salute to sci-fi, horror, B-movies and rock music, all rolled into one deliciously decadent morsel.”

The movie musical follows the characters of Brad and Janet taking refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist from outer space. The doctor is about to unveil his greatest creation while having fun with his reluctant guests.

The 1975 movie stars Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, and late rock star Meat Loaf.

Tickets to the shows are $10. You can purchase an optional $5 prop bag if you want to play along during certain portions of the movie.

