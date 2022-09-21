WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A cult classic movie is returning to Wichita in time for Halloween fun. Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre is bringing back “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, Oct. 28. Movie-goers are encouraged, but not required, to dress up as one of the characters.

One show will be at 8 p.m. for all ages. The other one is at midnight for ages 21 and up. Parental discretion is advised for the 8 p.m. screening.

The Orpheum describes the movie as “a screamingly funny, sinfully twisted salute to sci-fi, horror, B-movies and rock music, all rolled into one deliciously decadent morsel.”

The movie follows the characters of Brad and Janet taking refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist from outer space. The doctor is about to unveil his greatest creation while having fun with his reluctant guests.

The 1975 movie stars Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, and late rock star Meat Loaf.

Tickets for the shows are $10 with a $5 optional prop bag add-on. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316-755-7328 and in person at Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the early show and 11 p.m. for the midnight screening. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.