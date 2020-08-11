The show must go on: ‘America’s Got Talent’ goes live

Entertainment

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

“America’s Got Talent” is going to be without Simon Cowell as its live shows get underway tonight.

The show’s creator and judge suffered a broken back over the weekend after a fall from an electric bike.

The show will go on without Cowell and without an audience as the acts perform in various locations on the backlot at Universal Studios and its adjacent theme park in Hollywood. 

Host Terry Crews says that added scop big night even bigger for tonight’s 11 performers. 

“This is when you find something super special,” Crews says. “We have the whole lot, we have the theme park, we’ve got the studios, we can go all over, anywhere we want, and these acts can go as big as they’ve ever done in their lives.  It’s going to be great!”

Kelly Clarkson will fill in for Cowell as a judge.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 7 p.m. on KSN.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories