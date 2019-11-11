LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) – “The Voice” goes live tonight as 20 singers compete for just 13 spots, and you can help decide who sticks around.

For many contestants, simply making it through blind auditions was a feat.

“I can’t even tell you a single thing that happened in blinds, because I almost blacked out,” said Kat Hammock, Team Blake.

“This is a real thing that’s actually happening. I’m not dreaming,” said Alex Guthrie, Team Legend.

The live shows can take what’s already been an overwhelming experience to another level.

“It’s such a different, different game now, because we’re singing for America,” says Ricky Braddy, Team Blake.

Viewer votes will save three singers from each team, and an instant save will keep one more singer as a wild card.

“It really is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. So, just be in the moment, enjoy it,” said Khalea Lynee, Team Legend.

“The Voice” airs tonight and tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Central. It’s followed by an all new episode of “Bluff City Law at 9 p.m.

