‘The Voice’ goes remote

Carson Daly will be on “The Voice” stage tonight, but he won’t have any company.
The coaches and contestants will all be appearing from their homes as a result of COVID-19 social distancing.
They’ll all gather remotely for the show’s playoff round.
“Everything’s done a little bit differently, but it’s going to be, I think cool. Because it is what it is,” Kelly Clarkson says.
Producers had to ship a lot of gear not only to the coaches, but to all of the contestants as well.
The at-home performances will be a big change.
“I would love to have that crowd to feed that energy, but it’s not so bad. I think it’ll work out fine,” says contestant Todd Tilghman.
Tilghman will still have his own crowd: His eight kids.
“We have a built in audience,” he laughs.
Viewer votes help to decide which of 17 artists will be among the nine to advance.
“The Voice” airs tonight at 7 p.m. on KSN.
