‘The Voice’ returns for season 19 on KSN

NBC’s “The Voice” returns for a new season starting tonight.

The coaches are back in studio with the artists, but there are some concessions to the coronavirus.

Last spring, “The Voice” could not have been more socially distant.

The coaches were asked about the return.

“Very happy. I think what we’ve all been talking about is we’re all very fortunate in the fact that we got to not just hear, but see and feel live music,” said Kelly Clarkson.

Gwen Stefani returns for a season that, because of COVID-19, trades an in-person audience for a virtual one.

“You don’t feel the cameras as much, and you don’t really feel, because the whole crew is so cut down, that it feels like it’s just us.”

The judges also addressed how weird it was to be welcoming people and not being able to hug them.

“I got to welcome them with a rubber glove though,” said John Legend.

“It’s the worst!” Clarkson responded.

“The Voice” premieres tonight at 7 p.m. followed by an all-new “Weakest Link” at 9 p.m.

