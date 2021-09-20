‘The Voice’ returns to KSN tonight with new coach Ariana Grande

The fall TV season begins tonight with the return of “The Voice” and new coach Ariana Grande, as well as the new drama “Ordinary Joe.”

“It was so nerve-wracking, but it was amazing and exciting. Nerve-wracking but in the best way,” said Ariana Grande.

Grande has nearly a quarter-billion Instagram followers. However, the self-proclaimed king of “The Voice” is still confident he will get singers.

“I’m nervous for the other two that artists may gravitate towards Ariana. I know that if I’m in the mix, she probably doesn’t have a chance,” said Blake Shelton.

In the new drama “Ordinary Joe,” James Wolk plays three different variations of the same man whose life plays out differently based on one pivotal decision.

“The idea that I had I made that choice differently. When I was younger, I would have a totally different life,” said Wolk.

A different life not only for him but the people around him.

“The same person who I could be married to in one story is just a friend or married to a friend of mine in another story,” said Wolk.

“The Voice” starts at 7 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” is at 9 p.m.