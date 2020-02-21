‘The Voice’ returns to NBC Monday night

“The Voice” returns Monday night.
This season, there’s a new coach joining the ranks: Nick Jonas. He’s no stranger to “The Voice” stage, and he’s even served as a mentor in the past.
“The Voice” airs Monday at 7 p.m. followed by a special preview of the new “Little Big Shots”, now hosted by Melissa McCarthy at 9 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trooper has standoff with stubborn horse
- Advocates want lawmakers to rethink how mental health funding is spent
- BYU athlete’s painful TikTok goes viral
- Hard landing caught on camera
- Black Faces in White Spaces | The only one in the room