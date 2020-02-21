Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

‘The Voice’ returns to NBC Monday night

Entertainment

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

“The Voice” returns Monday night.

This season, there’s a new coach joining the ranks: Nick Jonas. He’s no stranger to “The Voice” stage, and he’s even served as a mentor in the past.

“The Voice” airs Monday at 7 p.m. followed by a special preview of the new “Little Big Shots”, now hosted by Melissa McCarthy at 9 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories