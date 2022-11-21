(NBC) — Live shows continue Monday on NBC’s “The Voice,” contestants have advanced to the top 13 with an eye on next week’s top ten.

Bryce Leatherwood made it through last week’s instant save America’s Vote giving Blake’s singer the final spot in the Top 13.

“He knew what he was doing, and he put all of his bets on me,” said Leatherwood.

America also placed its bets on eight other singers as well.

“Being wanted and being wanted to continue on the show is a very nice feeling to have,” said Parijita Bastola of Team Legend.

“It just means there are people behind my back and people that are liking what I’m doing,” said Team Blake’s Brayden Lape.

“It means the world to me because I’ve been working my butt off,” said Omar Jose Cardona on Team Legend.

Each of the four coaches also saved one artist.

“When Camila said, I choose Eric, I coulda passed out,” said Eric Who.

“It’s really special that she picked me because I feel like my work here is not finished,” said Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado.

The singers have crafted all-new performances for Monday.

“It’s a really romantic song, dedicated to the most important person in my life,” said Bodie of Team Blake.

“We’re going to have some church on Monday, so I hope everyone’s ready,” said Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron.

Everyone on stage Monday will be equipped with a week of live show experience.

“I think it’ll allow me to be more calm going into it,” said Team Blake’s Rowan Grace. “I’ll still have nerves. I’ll always have nerves no matter what.”

Nerves they will have to overcome for one of the spots in next week’s top ten.

“The Voice” airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Tuesday’s results show is also at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.