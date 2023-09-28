WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have been watching “America’s Got Talent” all season, you may have gotten a surprise.

It was not a golden buzzer winner but a true underdog that won the title and the $1 million prize on Wednesday night.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane were announced as the winners. The two will have the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

“When Terry called my name, it was an explosion of everything. Emotion. It was something from the sky. It was amazing. Unreal,” Stoica said after the show.

He and Hurricane have been performing around the world for about eight years.

Magician Ana Deguzman came in second place.

During the episode, several crowd favorites were eliminated.