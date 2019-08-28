This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations

FILE – This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows singer Maren Morris at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Morris has a chance to win up to eight trophies including for album of the year at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards thanks to her work as an artist, songwriter and producer. With the success of her album “GIRL,” Morris scored nominations like single of the year, song of the year, and female vocalist of the year. The CMAs will air live on Nov. 13. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maren Morris has a chance to win up to eight trophies including for album of the year at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards thanks to her work as an artist, songwriter and producer.

With the success of her album “GIRL,” Morris scored nominations like single of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year and more.

The CMAs announced Wednesday that Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay could win up to six awards thanks to his work as an artist, songwriter and producer. Shay Mooney of the Grammy-winning duo earned three nominations.

Nominees for the top prize, entertainer of the year, include Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” scored a nomination for musical event of the year.

The CMAs will air live on Nov. 13.