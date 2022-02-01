(WCMH) — NBC’s flagship drama “This Is Us” is new this Tuesday and the network has released a featurette promoting cast member Chris Sullivan’s directorial debut of Episode 5, titled “Heart and Soul.”

The video uses clips from the episode along with behind-the-scenes segments and selfie interviews with Sullivan and other cast members.

Sullivan — who plays Toby Damon on the show — is shown walking through the Paramount Studios’ lot talking about his experience.

“So, we’re almost done filming my very first episode of television here on ‘This Is Us,'” said Sullivan. “Just finished shooting with Justin Hartley and I’m filming an episode by the incredibly talented writer Julia Brownell.”

Later in the video, Sullivan is joined by actor Justin Hartley, who stars as Kevin Pearson.

“It’s easy to take notes from you, because you’re just so, just so good at what you do, you’re a great director,” Hartley told Sullivan.

“Well, I’ve told you this before you’re, you’re my favorite actor,” Sullivan replied.

“That’s how we talk about each other with the camera’s not on,” Hartley quipped at the end of the conversation.

Actor Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel Rivas in the series, also talked about working with Sullivan.

“Just wrapped my episode that I shot with Chris Sullivan as director,” said Huertas. “As an actor or a director, there’s a side of Chris that no one else has ever seen before. And I, you would think that I wouldn’t want to experience it, but I like seeing those two sides of him. I like working with this — Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

Huertas’s character Miguel is a big part of Episode 5, with flashbacks of his relationship with Rebecca Pearson, who he is married to in present-day scenes of the show.

Griffin Dunne, whose character Nick Pearson joined the cast as a series regular in Season 4, also gets a lot of screen time in the “Heart and Soul” episode.

“This has been a particularly fun scene to shoot and it’s great to work with another actor, ‘cause actors are the best directors in the world,” said Dune.

The video ends back with Sullivan on his walk.

“And I’m walking back to my trailer on one of my favorite streets, between 31 and 32, the Hollywood sign in the background and it’s a bit of a dream, not only to be directing television but to be directing one of the best shows on television at one of the most historic film lots in Hollywood here at Paramount Studios,” said Sullivan. “So yeah, I guess you’ll have to see how Episode 5 turns out.”