“This Is Us” returns for a new season tonight.

Fans will remember there was a rather somber closing note to the season finale last spring, but tonight’s opener will offer something different.

The show has already teased a clip that hints back to the early days of the Rebecca and Jack romance, and series star Mandy Moore says tonight’s opener will offer moments of levity that she thinks the show sometimes doesn’t get enough credit for.

“That’s just as much a part of life as anything else. It’s sort of what makes everything, makes the world go round,” Moore says. “I’m happy that this particular episode, this premiere episode, sort of nods to that maybe more than what people are expecting from our show.”

“This Is Us” premieres at 8 p.m on KSN.

LATEST STORIES: