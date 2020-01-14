‘This Is Us’ returns tonight on NBC

“This Is Us” returns tonight after the fall finale left a number of plot lines dangling.

When last we saw Kate and Toby, storm clouds were gathering.

Things got worse when Kate accidentally found a text from one of Toby’s female CrossFit pals.

“Well, now, we’re going to find out what’s really going on,” says star Chrissy Metz.

You can watch “This Is Us” Tuesday’s at 8 p.m. on KSN,

LATEST STORIES: