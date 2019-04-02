‘This Is Us’ wraps up third season

NBC’s hit show “This Is Us” wraps up its third season Tuesday night.

Last week’s blowout argument between Randall and Beth Pearson has put their marriage in a precarious place, where conflicting career aspirations are trapping them in a metaphorical escape room.

Tonight’s finale could also be a pivotal for Kevin, whose new love, Zoe, doesn’t share his dreams for a family.

Meanwhile, Kate and Toby have started a family earlier than they expected, and Mandy Moore, who plays the Pearson family matriarch, promises a major revelation.

Find out what it is during the season finale of “This Is Us” tonight at 8 p.m.

