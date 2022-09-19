WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails exhibit will be coming to Exploration Place on Sept. 23.

The exhibit, inspired by the popular children’s series, seeks to engage children ages 2 through 7 and their families in foundational skills that foster STEM literacy through playful learning experiences.

Children will help Thomas and his friends solve a variety of challenges, from a simple sorting and shape identification to more complex engineering obstacles, such as completing a train track using track pieces with different levels of elevation.

Children can:

Climb into Thomas’ cab and explore the engine’s inner workings.

Fix Percy’s wobbly wheel by removing and replacing parts and experimenting to find a combination of wheels, rods and bolts that work.

Explore the favorite Island of Sodor destinations including: Tidmouth Sheds, Brendam Docks and the Sodor Search & Rescue Station on an over-sized Thomas Wooden Railway train table.

Work with old and new friends loading luggage, livestock and other freight into the coaches of two train cars.

Collaborate with others to get Percy moving by loading coal into his coal box and filling his tank with water from a water tower.

Suit up as the conductor to exchange money and sell tickets to other visitors taking a ride on the train.

Wander through a Thomas & Friends retrospective featuring model engines from the original live action series produced in London, copies of the original drawings and manuscripts from the Rev. W. Awdry, the creator of Thomas & Friends, and a collection of memorabilia documenting the history and evolution of Thomas & Friends through books, television, and toys.

Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails was designed and developed by Minnesota Children’s Museum.

Exploration Place is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and through 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. For more information, visit exploration.org.