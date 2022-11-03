WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thomas Rhett will be coming to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena next year.

The concert was announced Thursday morning. Rhett will be at the arena performing on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, as part of his Home Team Tour 23 produced by LiveNation. Rhett will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Pre-sale tickets first go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program at www.citientertainment.com. The general public will have access to tickets beginning on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at ThomasRhett.com and through Select-A-Seat.