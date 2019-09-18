Ticket details announced for Jason Aldean in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you were waiting to get your hands on tickets to the Jason Aldean concert coming to Wichita in February, here’s the date you need to remember – Sept. 27.

Live Nation announced that tickets for the ‘We Back Tour’ will go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

The Aldean concert will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita. It will include special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean is the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade.

Ticket prices start at $29.50 and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at (855) 755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

