WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for Zoobilee, the Sedgwick County Zoo’s largest fundraiser, are now on sale.

Zoobilee will run from 6 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10. Attendees will enjoy food and new tastes from local establishments, live music from the Llew Brown Band, and have the opportunity to shop for art and unique gifts in the silent auction.

The zoo says you can enjoy early bird prices if you purchase tickets now. Tickets purchased now through Aug. 31 are $150. Beginning Sept. 1, tickets will be $175. All but $30 of the ticket price is tax deductible. Tickets can be purchased online at SCZ.org, by phone at 316-266-8273, or the Zoo Membership Desk.

The zoo will be closed all day Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, for party preparations. It will reopen at noon Sunday, Sept. 11