WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — TikTok star Matt Mathews says he is more than just “the crazy farmer from TikTok, who cusses at his chickens in his bathrobe.”

Mathews brings his “When That Thang Get Ta Thangn’” comedy tour to Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre in November.

The “most fabulous farmer” is known for his reliability and situational humor. He has over three million followers on TikTok and over one million on Instagram.

On Instagram, he has a viral series called Confessions with Matt, in which he responds to his followers’ deep, dark secrets. He’s also known for his hilarious farm chores videos.

“While that’s definitely a real part of who I am, I’m excited to show my fans a side of me that they can’t find on social media … the real and raw Matt Mathews,” he said about the live show.

His live comedy show will feature audience interaction in a segment called Live Confessions. Audience members scan a QR code and anonymously submit their confessions. Mathews will respond to them impromptu on stage.

The show is Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5, at 9 a.m.

Reserved tickets range from $29.50 to $79.50. Buy them through SelectASeat.com. For an additional fee, fans can also meet Mathews and get a picture taken with him.