Tired of ‘Into the Wild’ rescues, locals want bus removed

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Tired of ‘Into the Wild’ rescues, locals want bus removed

Entertainment

by: RACHEL D'ORO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 21, 2006, file photo, shows the abandoned bus where Christopher McCandless starved to death in 1992 on Stampede Road near Healy, Alaska. They’re tired of the deaths and multiple rescues linked to the decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska’s most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town want it removed, something the state has no intention of doing. (AP Photo/Jillian Rogers, File )

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — They’re tired of the deaths and multiple rescues near a decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska’s most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town want it removed, something the state has no intention of doing.

The long-abandoned vehicle was made famous in the 1996 “Into the Wild” book and later in the movie of the same name. Scores of travelers have been rescued and two have died trying to cross the unpredictable Teklanika River while seeking to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless along the Stampede Trail.

The swollen banks of the Teklanika are what prevented the 24-year-old Virginian from seeking help before his 1992 starvation death inside the bus. The vehicle was left there about 1960, decades before McCandless encountered it and wrote in his journal about living there for 114 days, right up to his death.

“The very basic core of a man’s living spirit is his passion for adventure,” states an unsigned granite memorial near the bus.

Officials in the Denali Borough based in Healy, 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the bus, solidified their stance this month in a unanimous vote to be rid of the bus. In the same action, officials also rejected a proposal to build a footbridge over a treacherous river for easier access to the bus.

“People would assume it’s a cakewalk to get there,” says Denali Borough Assembly member Jeff Stenger. “And that would encourage more to go.”

Families of those who died proposed the idea for the bridge, and sought sponsorship from the borough, including help with permits and maintenance. But borough officials declined, citing public safety.

“We want to limit the potential of pulling more dead people out of the river,” borough Mayor Clay Walker said.

There would also be the exorbitant expense of maintaining such a bridge far removed in backcountry marked by dangerous terrain, no cell phone service and other rivers to cross, officials point out. And some attempting the trip are ill-prepared.

The bridge would not have made a difference in the Feb. 22 rescue of five Italian tourists — one with frostbitten feet —from a camp they set up after visiting the bus. State Troopers are in charge of such rescues, but the borough is home to the local volunteer firefighters and others who often assist, Walker said.

Instead of a bridge, the borough wants the state to remove the vehicle.

“It’s the state’s bus. It’s on state land,” Stenger said. The vehicle sits in a clearing near the boundary of the Denali National Park and Preserve.

Help from the state is also sought by the husband of Veramika Maikamava, a 24-year-old newlywed from Belarus who died last year when she was swept away by the Teklanika while they were trying to reach the bus. Piotr Markielau, who is leading the footbridge effort, wants to connect with state officials to offer to help develop warning signs for the Stampede Trail, he said in an email to The Associated Press.

“I suspect removing the bus might not solve the problem in full,” he wrote. “People will keep going to the original location and might event erect another memorial there.”

Even though it won’t remove the bus, Department of Natural Resources spokesman Dan Saddler said the state would be open to exploring the warning signage idea.

“DNR would certainly evaluate any proposal according to state law and regulation, and consider the possible consequences for public health and safety of any action, or inaction, relating to the bus,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories