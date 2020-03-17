Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reportedly released from hospital

Breaking News
Ford County now has a confirmed case of COVID-19
1  of  69
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Ark City closing some public facilities Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Regal Theaters Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reportedly released from hospital

Entertainment

by: ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday, March 11. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were released from an Australian hospital on Tuesday, five days after they were diagnosed with the new coronavirus, media reported.

Queensland state’s health department would not comment on media reports that the 63-year-old celebrities had been discharged from the Gold Coast University Hospital to self-isolate in a rented house.

Hanks’ management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The couple arrived in Australia in late January on the Gold Coast, where an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann was to be shot. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, has performed in Brisbane and Sydney during the couple’s stay in Australia.

Australian television journalist Richard Wilkins has revealed that he tested positive to the virus on Sunday. He had met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine Network’s Sydney studio two days later.

Two Nine hosts who interviewed Wilson on live television on March 9, David Campbell and Belinda Russell, returned to work on Tuesday after testing negative. They had been in home isolation since Wilson’s diagnosis.

Authorities said last week that several contacts Hanks and Wilson had in Australia were being traced, but no other results of those efforts have been made public.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people but can be severe in some cases, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may need six weeks to recover.

Sydney Nova 96.9 radio hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli are in home isolation and were tested on Monday after news of Wilkins’ infection.

Wilkins broadcast from their studio on Thursday with Ten Network television entertainment editor Angela Bishop hours before Wilson’s diagnosis was made public. Bishop has also been tested and is isolated at home.

Wilkins’ son Christian Wilkins was also tested because he spent the night of March 10 in his father’s Sydney home. The 25-year-old son is competing in the Australian version of the reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” which is being broadcast without a studio audience because of the COVID-19 risk.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories