Tom Petty’s family has sent a cease-and-desist letter after “I Won’t Back Down” was played at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Petty’s widow and daughters say Petty “would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate.”

They say while people are free to vote as they like, they would hate for Petty’s fans to think they “were complicit in this usage.”

A representative for the Trump campaign could not be reached for comment.