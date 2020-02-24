TOOL coming to Intrust Bank Arena in June

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — TOOL, who recently took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest,” will be coming to Intrust Bank Arena on June 16.

Tickets go on sale on February 28 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online only at selectaseat.com. All tickets for the show will be mobile-only; physical tickets will not be used for the show. Tickets will be available in your Select-A-Seat account approximately two weeks prior to the event. Additionally, there will be a 4 ticket limit per each patron.

Fear Inoculum arrived on Aug. 30 following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise. NPR said, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13-year wait,” The Atlantic declared the release “precise and devastating,” Revolver dubbed the 10-track album “a masterpiece that will be dissected for years to come” and Consequence of Sound said Fear Inoculum finds “TOOL in peak performance.”

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992) and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won four GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

For more information, visit the Intrust Bank Areana website.

LATEST STORIES: