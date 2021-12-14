Tool drummer Danny Carey used homophobic slur prior to arrest at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A municipal ticket issued by Kansas City Airport Police provides more information about the arrest of Danny Carey, the drummer for the alternative rock band Tool.

Carey, 60, was arrested Sunday evening. Airport police were called to a terminal around 7:15 p.m. and found him arguing with another man.

According to a ticket issued by officers, Carey intentionally inflicted injury when he allegedly yelled a homophobic slur at the victim, saying “You’re a f****** f*****.” Officers said he yelled the homophobic slur repeatedly while jabbing the victim in the chest with two fingers.

Carey was wearing a red Travis Kelce jersey when police cuffed him at KCI Airport Sunday night, according to video from TMZ. The video also shows Carey talking to officers outside of a terminal.

“Who did I assault? Who did I assault?” Carey said.

The video then shows two officers putting handcuffs on Carey.

Carey is scheduled to be in municipal court on Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. on the assault charge.

