Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist," even if they violate someone's “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”