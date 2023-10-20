WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topeka Author Lee Ralph visited the KSN studios this week to discuss his new book about an infamous family of serial killers who once lived in Kansas.

The book is titled “Hell Comes to Play: The TRUE Untold Story of America’s Mass Murdering Family, The Bloody Benders.” The “Bloody Benders” lived in Labette County in the late 1800s and operated a tavern along the Osage Trail where weary travelers frequently met a grizzly death.

Author Lee Ralph, a researcher and genealogist, discusses his book with KSN’s Jason Lamb.