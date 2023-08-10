TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Country Stampede, a longtime staple of summer celebration in the Capital City, could find a new home in the near future.

The Country Stampede announced via social media Thursday that due to rising property taxes, it may have to find a new location. The country music festival attributes this to its landlord and property owner, Shelby Development, which claims that taxes on the stampede’s facility have risen almost $1,500 per day.

As the Midwest’s largest and longest running country music festival, the stampede has drawn almost a million fans over 27 years to it’s festivals and hosted hundreds of great country music artists! Management will be sending out a request for proposal (RFP) to surrounding communities and entities to gauge their interest, and yes, this includes the City of Manhattan, too! Country Stampede social media statement excerpt

The Country Stampede went on to say that it will be exploring its options moving forward and that it is still scheduled for 2024. Artists for next year’s stampede will be announced later this fall.

The Country Stampede is a three-day event held at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka during the summer and is recognized as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest. Earlier this year, the stampede welcomed more than 20 different country music stars and bands to Topeka.