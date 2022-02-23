WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita entrepreneur says he was inspired to get into the movie theater business after seeing the rebirth of the Starlite Drive-In in 2018.

Tyler Cooper is one of the co-owners of the soon-to-open Boulevard Theatres at Towne West, which will feature five auditoriums for screening movies.

Cooper said he worked with an advertising agency on the rebranding of the Starlite, and that sparked his interest in opening a theater.

He and business partner Ryan Blasdel have taken over the old theater at Towne West. He said the theater closed in October 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When this opportunity came up, I didn’t want to let it pass,” Cooper said.

He said they chose the name Boulevard Theatres because they wanted something that spoke to the style of theater it would be — very hip and modern.

Cooper said they will show new movies at lower prices than the competition. For example, the cost of an adult ticket in the evening will be $8 plus tax. A matinee adult ticket will be $6.50 plus tax. Tickets for children will be $5 plus tax, whether a matinee or an evening show.

The business partners are waiting for the last bit of concession equipment to arrive before opening the theater. Cooper said they hope to be ready in March.

Charley Cooper, the manager of Towne West Square, is married to Tyler Cooper. She said she did not have any part in the lease deal between the mall, Ryan Blasdel, and her husband to avoid any accusations of favoritism.