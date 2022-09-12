WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring its 2022 winter tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel, to Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena on Nov. 17.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $29* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th-anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” to 60 cities across the nation.



For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.