Trick-or-treating safety tips for Halloween

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – An Invasion of privacy, that's is what several Wichitans said is happening to them while they are sleeping. So far this year police have taken more than 2,800 reports of thefts from cars and nearly 80 in the past week.

People said while their neighborhoods are typically safe when it gets dark they have been catching visitors on camera trying to steal from cars and even breaking some windows.