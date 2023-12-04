WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Turnpike Troubadours are coming to Wichita in May 2024 with special guests Trampled By Turtles and The Red Clay Strays.

They will be performing on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Intrust Bank Arena.

According to Intrust Bank Arena, the Turnpike Troubadours formed in 2005, assembling a lineup that eventually included frontman Evan Felker, lead guitarist Ryan Engleman, fiddle player Kyle Nix, bassist R.C. Edwards, drummer Gabe Pearson, and steel guitar and accordion player Hank Early.

Intrust Bank Arena says their debut album, Bossier City, was released in 2007 and the first of five studio albums the group would release. Their self-titled 2015 album peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 and inside the Top 5 of U.S. Country, Folk, Rock and Indie charts. 2017’s A Long Way from Your Heart would peak at number 3 on the Billboard Top Country chart.

In 2019, the band announced their indefinite hiatus, according to INTRSUT Bank Arena. Two years later, in November 2021, the band teased their return and shortly after started announcing new shows starting in 2022, including two sold-out dates at Red Rocks and an appearance at Bonnaroo.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec 10. Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.