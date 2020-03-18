TV ratings illustrate hunger for news on coronavirus threat

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

TV ratings illustrate hunger for news on coronavirus threat

Entertainment

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Medical personnel wait for motorists to pull up for COVID-19 coronavirus testing facility at Glen Island Park, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. State officials have set up a “containment area” in the New York City suburb, where schools and houses of worship are closed within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person with coronavirus had attended events. State officials stress it is not a lockdown. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Reflecting a hunger for information about the coronavirus outbreak, last Thursday’s episode of ABC’s “World News Tonight” had more viewers than anything that aired in television’s prime time last week.

That edition of the David Muir-anchored broadcast reached 10.8 million viewers, slightly more than an original episode of “NCIS,” the Nielsen company said. Collectively, the ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts on Thursday — which all air prior to the 8 p.m. start of television’s traditional prime time — reached 26.3 million people.

CBS’ “60 Minutes,” which featured a Scott Pelley report on how New Rochelle, N.Y., is dealing with its hot spot of infected patients, and the CNN debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders also finished in Nielsen’s top five last week.

Television networks will be watching closely in the next few weeks to see how viewership is increased by all of the people left housebound by the virus. It’s usually the opposite as spring approaches and improving weather send people outdoors and away from their TVs.

CBS was the week’s most popular network, averaging 6.2 million viewers in prime time. ABC was second with 5.2 million, NBC had 3.7 million, Fox had 3 million, Univision had 1.4 million, ION Television had 1.3 million, Telemundo had 1.1 million and the CW had 700,000.

The three news networks dominated cable viewership last week. Fox News Channel averaged 3.54 million viewers in prime time, CNN had 2.85 million, MSNBC had 2.3 million, TBS had 1.13 million and HGTV had 1.12 million.

“World News Tonight” averaged 9.9 million viewers for the week. NBC’s “Nightly News” was second among the evening news programs with 8.5 million viewers and CBS had 6.1 million.

For the week of March 9-15, the week’s 20 most popular programs, their networks and viewership:

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 10.76 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.44 million.

3. Democratic Presidential Debate, CNN, 9.9 million.

4. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 8.89 million.

5. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.74 million.

6. “The Bachelor,” (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 8.55 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 8.31 million.

8. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.14 million.

9. “The Bachelor” (Monday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 7.75 million.

10. “American Idol,” ABC, 7.47 million.

11. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.25 million.

12. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.11 million.

13. “Survivor,” CBS, 6.92 million.

14. “Station 19,” ABC, 6.65 million.

15. President Trump Address, CBS, 6.57 million.

16. “Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 6.44 million.

17. “Mom,” CBS, 6.442 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.345 million.

19. “Bull,” CBS, 6.32 million.

20. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.28 million.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories