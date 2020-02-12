1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Circle - USD 375 Clearwater - USD 264 Clearwater Friendship/Meals On Wheels Derby Faith Lutheran PreSchool Derby Friendship Meals Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead, Sedgwick, Newton API Friendship/Meals on Wheels Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Hamilton - USD 390 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hesston Friendship/Meals on Wheels Interlocal Learning Center #618 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - USD 418 Moundridge - USD 423 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rural Vista - USD 481 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Valley Center - USD 262 Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita Friends School and Children Center

Two-time Emmy-nominated actress Paula Kelly has died at 77

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress, singer and dancer Paula Kelly, who earned an Emmy Award nomination on the sitcom “Night Court” and co-starred with Chita Rivera and Shirley MacLaine in the film “Sweet Charity,” has died. She was 77.

Kelly died Sunday of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to Los Angeles’ Ebony Repertory Theatre.

Kelly earned a best supporting actress Emmy nod in 1984 for portraying public defender Liz Williams on the first season of NBC’s “Night Court” and received another in 1989 for playing a lesbian on the ABC miniseries “The Women of Brewster Place.”

Kelly made her Broadway debut in the 1964 musical “Something More!” directed by Jule Styne and starring Barbara Cook. She later shared the stage with Morgan Freeman on Broadway in “The Dozens.” One of her most important roles was Helene in “Sweet Charity,” which she played onstage in London and then reprised in Bob Fosse’s feature film debut.

Her other film credits include “The Andromeda Strain,” “Top of the Heap” and “Soylent Green.” Her vast TV credits also include “Santa Barbara,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Kojak” and “The Golden Girls.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories