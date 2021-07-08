Val Kilmer talks with voice box in new documentary trailer

(WJW) – Actor Val Kilmer speaks with a voice box in a trailer released for a documentary film about the actor’s life on Tuesday.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015.

The documentary, titled “Val,” is made up of video taken by Kilmer over the course of his life and career. The trailer description states: “Who is Val Kilmer? He’s Batman. He’s Iceman. He’s Jim Morrison. And he’s a lifelong filmmaker.”

Kilmer’s son, Jack Kilmer, narrates part of the film using his father’s words, Deadline reports.

In the trailer, he says: “I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. I’m still recovering. And it is difficult to talk and be understood.”

Using a voice box, Kilmer himself says: “I’ve tried to see the world as one piece of life.”

As a lifelong filmmaker it thrills me to say the film will be in theaters July 23. And as a person who also enjoys getting cozy, I'm possibly more happy that it will be on @PrimeVideo Aug 6. Here's to giving every day the opportunity to be the most beautiful of your life. pic.twitter.com/noQ16UB0GN — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 6, 2021

Kilmer said he was one of the first people he knew to own a video camera, and that he has thousands of hours worth of film from his personal life and behind the scenes of some of his movies.

The documentary is set to premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

It will also hit theaters July 23 and start streaming on Amazon Prime on Aug. 6, Kilmer tweeted.