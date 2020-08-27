Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft on TikTok bid

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. (AP Photo)

HONG KONG (AP) – Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from the Trump administration.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. TikTok, through its fun, goofy videos, has gained hundreds of millions of users globally.

But the U.S. is pushing its Chinese owner to sell the U.S. business if it wants to keep operating in the country.

Walmart said in a statement that a partnership with Microsoft and TikTok could help it grow its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories