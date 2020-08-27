Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft on TikTok bid

This Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. (AP Photo)

HONG KONG (AP) – Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from the Trump administration.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. TikTok, through its fun, goofy videos, has gained hundreds of millions of users globally.

But the U.S. is pushing its Chinese owner to sell the U.S. business if it wants to keep operating in the country.

Walmart said in a statement that a partnership with Microsoft and TikTok could help it grow its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

