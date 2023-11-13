KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One of America’s favorite game shows is coming back to Kansas City next year for its tour.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” will head to the Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 17 for its 2023–2024 tour.

The game show turns into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win. Guests will be randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they are a part of the real show.

Prizes include trips to Paris and Hawaii — or up to $10,000 in cash.

But beloved hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White won’t be in attendance. Sajak is in his final season of hosting, and the two are busy recording episodes.

Paul Schofer, president and CEO of the Kauffman Center, said he’s excited to welcome “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!”

“Our audiences went wild last year when ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ came to Kansas City. We are excited to welcome them back, and we can only imagine how much fun families will have trying to solve the puzzles. Everyone will be a winner,” Schofer said.

Tickets to “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is the second time “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” will make a tour stop in Kansas City. The show also stopped in Kansas City in November 2022.