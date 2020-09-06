‘WAP’ latte at Starbucks spices up fall pumpkin favorite

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Philadelphia Starbucks location is paying homage to a current chart-topping hit and offering a variation of its iconic fall favorite, the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The “WAP” latte, which debuted in a sign outside of the Center City Philly neighborhood store features a combination of a white mocha, almond milk and pumpkin spice, according to Philadelphia’s PBS/NPR station, WHYY.

The drink’s name is a reference to the provocative mega-hit song and music video released last month by rappers Cardi B and Houston-native Megan Thee Stallion.

“WAP” generated huge amounts of adoration and controversy upon its release, due to the explicitly sexual nature of the lyrics — including the song’s titular acronym.

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson took particular issue with the song, criticizing it on his Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” saying: “It’s aimed at young American girls — maybe your girls, your granddaughters and what is it doing to them? Can you imagine what it’s doing to them?”

Criticism and disgust toward the song faced accusations of hypocrisy and misogyny, with both the artists and others explaining that the outrage was due to society’s refusal to allow women to take charge of their own sexuality.

Meanwhile, outlets like “The Guardian” praised the song as as a female empowerment anthem focused on female sensuality and sexual agency. “The New York Times” dubbed the song “an event record that transcends the event itself.”

The song kicked off a social media trend of people recreating the video’s dance moves, in addition to memes using the acronym to mean other things, including one retweeted by Cardi B herself: “Wear A Mask, Please.”

“WAP,” currently sits at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 after three weeks at the top spot.

