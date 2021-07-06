Watch: Pressure is on for tonight’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ performers

Tonight is an all-new two-hour audition round of “America’s Got Talent” airing at 7 p.m.
The show has released several clips of Tuesday’s performers, including singer Darrell Thorne, variety act Gigi DeLuxe & Devon and a surprising twirl act.
Now, that all the Golden Buzzers have been handed out, all 19 acts tonight need to hear “yeses” from the judges to continue on their journeys to the finals.
Last week Heidi Klum finally hit the Golden Buzzer for quick-change artist Léa Kyle.
“You were doing real magic,” Klum told Kyle. “It was absolutely incredible. You know how much I love fashion. I feel like we have never had anyone who is as good as you, so I feel you should go straight to the live shows. What do you think?”
Previously, Howie Mandel awarded Northwell Health Nurse Choir with the first Golden Buzzer of Season 16. Simon Cowell selected singer and Ohio native, Nightbirde, for his Golden Buzzer moment after she dazzled on stage with her soon-to-be hit song “It’s OK.” In episode three, Terry Crews granted World Taekwondo Demonstration Team his Golden Buzzer, and Sofia Vergara picked singer Jimmie Herrod as her choice to go straight to the finals.
“AGT” Contestants
Tuesday, July 6
Twirl Act, Variety/Other
Havelock, NC
Madilyn Bailey, Singer
Los Angeles, CA
ChapKidz, Dance Group
Fairfield, CA
Darrell Thorne, Variety/Other
Brooklyn, NY
Slinky Josh, Variety/Other
Hometown: Walled Lake, MI
Current Residence: Louisville, CO
Roy and Judith, Dance Group
Hometown: Kansas City, MO (Roy) and Grand Rapid, MI (Judith)
Current Residence: Tampa/Sun City Center, FL
Donovan, Singer
Chicago, IL
Tyler Hoover (The Stunner), Dancer
Maryland
Alex Ostrovskyi, Variety/Other
Kharkov, Ukraine
Matt Mauser, Singer
Huntington Beach, CA
Chief, Comedian
Cam Bertrand, Comedian
Tampa, FL
Breez Carver, Dancer
Dallas, TX
Vertical Show (Pink Puma), Variety/Other
Las Vegas, NV
MJ, Variety/Other
Quebec City, Canada
Femme Fatale, Dance Group
Los Angeles, CA
Gigi DeLuxe & Devon, Variety/Other
New Orleans, LA
Guapacharros, Dance Group
El Paso, Mexico
Victory Brinker, Singer
Latrobe, PA