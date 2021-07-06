Watch: Pressure is on for tonight’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ performers

Tonight is an all-new two-hour audition round of “America’s Got Talent” airing at 7 p.m.

The show has released several clips of Tuesday’s performers, including singer Darrell Thorne, variety act Gigi DeLuxe & Devon and a surprising twirl act.

Now, that all the Golden Buzzers have been handed out, all 19 acts tonight need to hear “yeses” from the judges to continue on their journeys to the finals.

Last week Heidi Klum finally hit the Golden Buzzer for quick-change artist Léa Kyle.

“You were doing real magic,” Klum told Kyle. “It was absolutely incredible. You know how much I love fashion. I feel like we have never had anyone who is as good as you, so I feel you should go straight to the live shows. What do you think?”

Previously, Howie Mandel awarded Northwell Health Nurse Choir with the first Golden Buzzer of Season 16. Simon Cowell selected singer and Ohio native, Nightbirde, for his Golden Buzzer moment after she dazzled on stage with her soon-to-be hit song “It’s OK.” In episode three, Terry Crews granted World Taekwondo Demonstration Team his Golden Buzzer, and Sofia Vergara picked singer Jimmie Herrod as her choice to go straight to the finals.

“AGT” Contestants

Tuesday, July 6

Twirl Act, Variety/Other

Havelock, NC

Madilyn Bailey, Singer

Los Angeles, CA

ChapKidz, Dance Group

Fairfield, CA

Darrell Thorne, Variety/Other

Brooklyn, NY

Slinky Josh, Variety/Other

Hometown: Walled Lake, MI

Current Residence: Louisville, CO

Roy and Judith, Dance Group

Hometown: Kansas City, MO (Roy) and Grand Rapid, MI (Judith)

Current Residence: Tampa/Sun City Center, FL

Donovan, Singer

Chicago, IL

Tyler Hoover (The Stunner), Dancer

Maryland

Alex Ostrovskyi, Variety/Other

Kharkov, Ukraine

Matt Mauser, Singer

Huntington Beach, CA

Chief, Comedian

Cam Bertrand, Comedian

Tampa, FL

Breez Carver, Dancer

Dallas, TX

Vertical Show (Pink Puma), Variety/Other

Las Vegas, NV

MJ, Variety/Other

Quebec City, Canada

Femme Fatale, Dance Group

Los Angeles, CA

Gigi DeLuxe & Devon, Variety/Other

New Orleans, LA

Guapacharros, Dance Group

El Paso, Mexico

Victory Brinker, Singer

Latrobe, PA