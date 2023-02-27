BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — It’s time to rock out at Azura Amphitheater.

Weezer is bringing its Indie Rock Roadtrip to Bonner Springs on June 11. Modest Mouse and Momma will be along for the ride.

The cross-country tour begins in Huntsville, Alabama, on June 4 and ends in San Diego, California, on Sept. 3.

Presale tickets for the show at Azura Amphitheater are available Thursday, March 2, starting at 10 a.m., using code “AZURA.”

Everyone has access to tickets starting Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

