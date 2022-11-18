WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thursday’s Ticketmaster announcement to cancel Taylor Swift concert ticket sales to the general public was met with anger, confusion and tears from several diehard Swift fans from Kansas.

“It’s not fair for the rest of us,” Kelsey Hammett said.

Hammett says she had planned on getting a ticket for her 6-year-old daughter.

“Not being able to provide those tickets to her for [her] birthday completely shattered my heart,” Hammett said.

Even fans who did get their hands on a coveted pre-sale ticket are calling out Ticketmaster for extreme disorganization upon entering the queue.

“I stared at it from 11 to 4,” Brooke Holland said.

“They didn’t ask for that pre-sale verified fan code at the beginning, they waited until the end, so there were millions of people hopping into the queue … who didn’t even have a code,” Hope Herrera said.

Bill Ramsey with Soteria Technology Solutions says more than 1 billion requests were made for what was supposed to be available for 1.4 million people. Roughly 14 million pre-sale tickets were sold in the end.

Ramsey says Ticketmaster’s inconsistency in catching bots and scalpers was a key factor behind the chaos.

“It’s nothing for them to take a credit card, $50K, and buy $50K worth of products, and they can turn around and resell that $50K worth of products for half a million dollars,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says in most cases, there are no legal repercussions for scalpers. He adds this latest meltdown could encourage a boost in similar or copycat activity at a hyperlocal level if Ticketmaster and other non-third-party sites don’t change how they do business.

“Until they stand up and say ‘Hey, this is a problem,’ and really do things to address it … it’s going to get worse,” Ramsey said.

To make sure you don’t fall victim to a scalper, Ramsey says to look to the source, whether it be the artist’s or venue’s website, for the most accurate ticket information.